Two more polio cases identified in KP
Share
PESHAWAR - Two more children have been identified with poliovirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.
According to media details, the polio cases toll has been reached to 68 in the province after poliovirus was detected in a four-month-old boy belonging to Lucky Marwat and an eleven-month-old boy belonging to Dera Ismail Khan.
In 2014, the World Health Organization (WHO) imposed a polio-linked travel restriction on Pakistan and made it mandatory for all its citizens, travelling from the country, to carry a polio vaccination certificate.
Pakistan is among three countries in the world, including Afghanistan and Nigeria, where poliovirus still exists.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019