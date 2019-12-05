Two more polio cases identified in KP

PESHAWAR - Two more children have been identified with poliovirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to media details, the polio cases toll has been reached to 68 in the province after poliovirus was detected in a four-month-old boy belonging to Lucky Marwat and an eleven-month-old boy belonging to Dera Ismail Khan.

In 2014, the World Health Organization (WHO) imposed a polio-linked travel restriction on Pakistan and made it mandatory for all its citizens, travelling from the country, to carry a polio vaccination certificate.

Pakistan is among three countries in the world, including Afghanistan and Nigeria, where poliovirus still exists.