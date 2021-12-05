PM Imran inaugurates Pakistan's largest sports drive tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, the largest sports program in the history of the country, in Islamabad on Monday.

The program is being organised in collaboration with the Kamyab Jawan Program and Higher Education Commission. It is a part of four projects worth four billion rupees being started in the country to keep the youth engaged in extracurricular and sports activities.

This drive will be helpful in providing opportunities and success to Pakistan's local talent globally. The event, in its first phase, consists of 12 games including hockey, cricket, football, handball, wrestling, weightlifting, squash, volleyball, ski, judo, boxing and athletics.

Under this drive sports competitions for young people aged 11 to 25, including women across the country will be held. These competitions will be held at 25 places of all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 10 million youth will be selected.

The successful youngsters will be given world class professional training.