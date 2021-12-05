PM Imran inaugurates Pakistan's largest sports drive tomorrow
Web Desk
09:54 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
PM Imran inaugurates Pakistan's largest sports drive tomorrow
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, the largest sports program in the history of the country, in Islamabad on Monday.

The program is being organised in collaboration with the Kamyab Jawan Program and Higher Education Commission. It is a part of four projects worth four billion rupees being started in the country to keep the youth engaged in extracurricular and sports activities.

This drive will be helpful in providing opportunities and success to Pakistan's local talent globally. The event, in its first phase, consists of 12 games including hockey, cricket, football, handball, wrestling, weightlifting, squash, volleyball, ski, judo, boxing and athletics.

Under this drive sports competitions for young people aged 11 to 25, including women across the country will be held. These competitions will be held at 25 places of all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 10 million youth will be selected.

The successful youngsters will be given world class professional training.

More From This Category
Pakistani warships dock at Iranian port in second ...
09:25 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
4th PGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship concludes
08:53 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
PM Imran announces Pakistan's bravery award for ...
08:35 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Coca Cola Super League Polo: Zacky Farms win ...
08:02 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond ...
07:12 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Muzamil, Ushna grab 6th HTR Tennis men’s, ...
06:48 PM | 5 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Famous classical singer Ustad Nazakat Ali passes away
05:40 PM | 5 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr