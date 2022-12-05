Punjab CM Elahi says Gen Bajwa showed PML-Q the ‘right path’ to support PTI

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has endorsed the claims of his son Moonis Elahi who revealed that former army chief Gen (r) Qamar Bajwa nudged them to support former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf amid a no-confidence vote.

CM Elahi made these remarks during an interview with a local news channel, saying Allah changed our mind in the last moments and ‘sent then army chief to show us the way’.

‘Former COAS told me to choose carefully, stressing that standing with PTI chief is better for you and your friends’, the PML-Q leader said when he shared his ‘reservations about joining PDM alliance citing trust issues’.

CM further mentioned that he was aware that Sharifs would not let him continue as Punjab chief minister while recalling days of 'betrayal'. He also admitted that his son Moonis Elahi convinced him to support Imran Khan instead of joining the 11-party alliance.

CM Elahi made shocking revelations a day after PTI chief Imran Khan regretted giving extension to the former chief of the army staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa in 2019.

‘Gen Bajwa played double game’, says Imran ... 09:06 AM | 4 Dec, 2022 LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said his government’s decision to extend former chief ...

Khan accused Gen Bajwa of playing a ‘double game’, saying he could later identify that even PTI members were being given different messages. He added that the retired general used to give different messages to his party members, admitting he had a strange attitude after the extension.