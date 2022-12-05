Former Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Saeed Mohammad Khan passes away at 87
09:42 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
Former Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Saeed Mohammad Khan passes away at 87
ISLAMABAD – Former Navy Chief Admiral (r) Saeed Mohammad Khan breathed his last late on Sunday in the federal capital Islamabad.

In a statement, a Navy spokesperson said Admiral Saeed Khan served the Pakistani nation as the Chief of the Pakistan Navy from 1991 to 1994. The deceased played a pivotal role in the construction and development of the Pakistan Navy and the defense of the South Asian country, he said.

His funeral prayer will be offered today at 1:30 PM at the H-11 Cemetery in Islamabad.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and other officers shared their condolences on Khan’s demise.

In his condolence statement, the current Chief of Naval Staff prayed to Almighty Allah to raise the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to his family.

