PAKvSA – Proteas score 106/4 against Pakistan at stumps of Day 2
RAWALPINDI – South Africa were 106 for four at stumps in their first innings on the second day of the last and second cricket Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi.
Quinton de Kock with 24 runs and Temba Bavuma with 15 runs were at the crease.
South Africa still trail by 166 runs.
Earlier, Pakistan in their first innings were all out at 272. Faheem Ashraf was 78 unbeaten.
Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan had a tough first day as the top order slumped once again and were 22-3 at one point. However, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam, who had ended Day 1 on 145-3, managed to turn things around with their 123-run partnership.
Anrich Nortje started the day brilliantly with a direct hit, sending Babar back to the pavilion on the second ball of the day. Babar had made 77. Fawad too went back shortly after being run out by Temba Bavuma for a score of 45.
Mohammad Rizwan only managed to score 18, including a couple of boundaries before getting caught by Kagiso Rabada to add a fourth wicket for Anrich Nortje. Hassan Ali was caught by Dean Elgar at a score of just eight.
Team Pakistan
Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi.
Team South Africa
Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (captain, wk), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla.
