PM Imran launches various development projects in Gwadar
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated various projects during his day-long visit to Gwadar, a port city on the southwestern coast of Balochistan.
The premier unveiled the plaque for Gwadar Fertilizer Plant, Gwadar Animal Vaccine Plant, Henan Agricultural Industrial Park, Hengmei Lubricants Plant, Gwadar Free Zone Phase 2 and Gwadar Expo Centre during a ceremony.
He also witnessed the signing of various MOUs aimed at constructing a state-of-the-art hospital, airport, and a vocational institute as well as addressing the water and power problems of Gwadar.
PM Imran Khan unveiled the plaque for the following mega projects in Gwadar— Imran Ghazali (@ImranGhazaliPK) July 5, 2021
1. Gwadar Fertilizer Plant
2. Gwadar Animal Vaccine Plant
3. Henan Agricultural Industrial Park
4. Hengmei Lubricants Plant
5. Gwadar Free Zone Phase 2
6. Gwadar Expo Centre#GwadarRisingWithCPEC pic.twitter.com/EHaLpbvWro
PM Khan said that the airport in Gwadar not only boost the regional trade but also multiply economic activities in the city.
The premier also addressed the ceremony stating that development in Pakistan attached to development in Balochistan.
