PM Imran launches various development projects in Gwadar
Web Desk
10:19 AM | 5 Jul, 2021
PM Imran launches various development projects in Gwadar
Share

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated various projects during his day-long visit to Gwadar, a port city on the southwestern coast of Balochistan.

The premier unveiled the plaque for Gwadar Fertilizer Plant, Gwadar Animal Vaccine Plant, Henan Agricultural Industrial Park, Hengmei Lubricants Plant, Gwadar Free Zone Phase 2 and Gwadar Expo Centre during a ceremony.

He also witnessed the signing of various MOUs aimed at constructing a state-of-the-art hospital, airport, and a vocational institute as well as addressing the water and power problems of Gwadar.

PM Khan said that the airport in Gwadar not only boost the regional trade but also multiply economic activities in the city. 

No pressure can downgrade Pak-China relationship, ... 11:57 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed on Tuesday that Pakistan and China enjoyed a very special ...

The premier also addressed the ceremony stating that development in Pakistan attached to development in Balochistan. 

CPEC Authority chief Bajwa says Gwadar Port is ... 09:04 PM | 31 May, 2021

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Monday that Gwadar ...

More From This Category
Labourer tortured, humiliated for TikTok video in ...
09:14 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Pakistan mulls talks with insurgents for peace in ...
08:23 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Pakistan Customs makes largest seizure of ...
06:20 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
FO denies reports about Russian President ...
05:41 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
NAB initiates fresh inquiry against Zardari for ...
04:41 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Information Commission serves notice on PHEC for ...
04:20 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahim Pardesi wishes second wife birthday in Faysal Qureshi style (VIDEO)
07:30 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr