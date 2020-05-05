Punjab launches Prison Management Information System – VIDEO
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated Prison Management Information System in the provincial capital.
The system, called PIMS, will enable digital monitoring of prisoners, staff, and administrative and other matters of prisons.
Chief Minister Punjab @UsmanAKBuzdar inaugurated the prison management information system (PMIS).— Reforming Punjab (@ReformingPunjab) May 5, 2020
▪︎Digital monitoring of prisoners, staff and other things will be possible through this modern system which has been launched in seven different jails of the province. pic.twitter.com/hcu6uJ9oOs
While the system has been launched in seven prisons of Punjab, CM Buzdar also approved establishment of PCOs in all the provincial prisons.
A decision has also been made to carry out more construction in the prisons to increase their capacity of holding inmates.
