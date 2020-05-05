Punjab launches Prison Management Information System – VIDEO
Web Desk
09:31 PM | 5 May, 2020
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated Prison Management Information System in the provincial capital.

The system, called PIMS, will enable digital monitoring of prisoners, staff, and administrative and other matters of prisons.

While the system has been launched in seven prisons of Punjab, CM Buzdar also approved establishment of PCOs in all the provincial prisons.

A decision has also been made to carry out more construction in the prisons to increase their capacity of holding inmates.

