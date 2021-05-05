Negligence in serving expats unacceptable, PMImran tells Pakistani ambassadors
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan warned all Pakistani ambassadors that indifferent attitude to overseas citizens will not be tolerated.
He stated this while addressing the officials of Pakistani embassies through video link on Wednesday. The premier has directed the diplomats to give special treatment to Pakistani diaspora and resolve their problems on priority basis.
Stressing on the need to ensure complete monitoring of the complaints of overseas Pakistanis, he said embassies must work with the approach to resolve issues being faced by the Pakistani labourers abroad.
He said that the government has received numerous complaints from labour class working in foreign countries through Pakistan Citizen Portal.
He vowed that the PTI government will provide all possible assistance to our foreign missions to facilitate our people in different countries, state broadcaster reported.
Imran Khan also directed ambassadors to focus on bringing Foreign Direct Investment to Pakistan and it must be evaluated that which embassy facilitated how much FDI to Pakistan.
He said Pakistani prisoners in foreign jails need special attention and efforts should be made for their release as well.
PM Imran orders inquiry against Pakistan’s ... 06:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered a high-level inquiry against Pakistan’s former Ambassador ...
- 100 DG Khan students graduate from US-funded English Access program10:09 PM | 5 May, 2021
-
- Negligence in serving expats unacceptable, PMImran tells Pakistani ...09:49 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Sialkot AC Sonia Sadaf held responsible for Firdous Awan’s outburst ...09:08 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Pak-KSA cooperation will positively impact regional peace, COAS Bajwa ...08:44 PM | 5 May, 2021
-
- Saboor Aly shares a heartwarming video from her Baat Paki celebration02:50 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Nazish Jahangir sheds light on the controversy with Mohsin Abbas ...02:10 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021