100 DG Khan students graduate from US-funded English Access program

DERA GHAZI KHAN – One hundred students virtually celebrated their graduation from English Access, a program managed by the University of Education and funded by the US Consulate General in Lahore, at Dera Ghazi Khan.

The English Access Micro-scholarship Program (Access) provides a foundation of English language skills to non-elite, 13-20 year old students through afterschool classes and intensive learning activities.

Access students gain an appreciation for democratic values, increase their ability to participate successfully in the socio-economic development of their country, and gain the ability to compete for future U.S. exchange and study programs.

Access includes activities related to U.S. and Pakistani culture, the development of information technology skills, as well as leadership and community service. A selected number of Access students have had the opportunity to participate in short exchange programs in the United States.

Over 22,000 students have graduated from Access programs across Pakistan since 2004. The US Department of State currently supports Access Programs in 85 countries around the world. There are five Access programs currently run by different universities and non-governmental organizations across the Punjab.

US Consul General Lahore Catherine Rodriguez congratulated the students on their achievement and guided them with regards to the importance of pursuing higher education and how English language skills can open doors to opportunities in education, science and business.

“This program will empower you all to fully participate in the economic development of Pakistan in coming years,” said Consul General Rodriguez.

The Consul General also pointed out that Access alumni are considered alumni of the U.S. government exchange programs and welcomed the students to join the U.S. – Pakistan Alumni Network (PUAN). She encouraged the alumni to be active through PUAN and to remain engaged with University of Education and the US Consulate General in Lahore.

The US Consulate General in Lahore has been working with the University of Education since 2018 for implementing English language programs. In 2019, three teachers from this program were selected to participate in an exchange program to the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

CG Rodriguez thanked the students and their parents for their dedication and hard work, praising the committmint of University of Education and the support of the management. She encouraged the students to continue learning English and pursue their dreams.