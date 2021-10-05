Umer Sharif’s body to be taken back to Pakistan tomorrow

Funeral preparations underway at Abdullah Shah Gazi graveyard
03:32 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
KARACHI – The dead body of legendary Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif, who passed away after a cardiac arrest in Germany, will reach Pakistan tomorrow, local media reported.

Reports quoting sources said the body will be flown back on board a Turkish airline’s flight that will depart from the Western European country today and reach Karachi at 5:45 am.

Zareen Ghazal, who accompanied her late husband, will also reach the provincial capital via the flight. The Civil Aviation Authority has made all arrangements at the cargo terminal of Jinnah International Airport (JIAP). The body will be kept in a mortuary before burial, per reports.

Islamic scholar Maulana Bashir Farooqi will lead the funeral prayers of the renowned comedian, Sharif's son Jawad Umar said while adding that the funeral prayers would be offered at 3 pm. Earlier, Sharif’s widow, in a video clip, requested Mufti Taqi Usmani to lead the funeral prayers.

On Sunday, PTI provincial lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman announced that he had conveyed a message of PM Imran Khan to the Sharif’s family that the legendary comedian would be buried with state honors.

Sharif was earlier hospitalized with pneumonia in Germany where he landed for a brief stopover to be later taken to the United States via an air ambulance for medical treatment and breathed his last on October 2.

