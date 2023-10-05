Saudi firm signs MoU with Pakistani company to introduce high tech fiber solutions

RIYADH – In a significant move to strengthen technology collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Saudi company "ACTCO" has entered into a strategic partnership with the Premier Cables Private Limited, a leading fiber optic manufacturer from Pakistan.

The MoU was signed at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh under the patronage of the Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq.

This collaboration aims to introduce high-tech optic fiber solutions to the market.

These fiber solutions underscore a shared vision of both entities to foster innovation and address the demand for advanced communication infrastructure based on the requirements of the national operators.