Search

BusinessPakistanTechnology

Saudi firm signs MoU with Pakistani company to introduce high tech fiber solutions

Web Desk
09:25 PM | 5 Oct, 2023
Saudi firm signs MoU with Pakistani company to introduce high tech fiber solutions

RIYADH – In a significant move to strengthen technology collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Saudi company "ACTCO" has entered into a strategic partnership with the Premier Cables Private Limited, a leading fiber optic manufacturer from Pakistan.

The MoU was signed at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh under the patronage of the Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq.

This collaboration aims to introduce high-tech optic fiber solutions to the market.

These fiber solutions underscore a shared vision of both entities to foster innovation and address the demand for advanced communication infrastructure based on the requirements of the national operators.

After Pakistan, Saudi Arabia directs PIA to improve performance

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:07 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

JS Bank, Beaconhouse National University sign MoU for chair on ...

10:51 AM | 5 Oct, 2023

Pakistani rupee further strengthens by Rs1.18 against US dollar in ...

09:05 AM | 5 Oct, 2023

Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee - SAR to PKR Rate - 5 October 2023

10:36 AM | 4 Oct, 2023

Pakistani rupee jumps to Rs284.65 against US dollar in 20th ...

10:33 AM | 3 Oct, 2023

US dollar drops to Rs285.72 against Pakistani rupee 

09:08 AM | 3 Oct, 2023

Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee - SAR to PKR Rate - 3 October 2023

Advertisement

Latest

10:20 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

PM launches Emergencies Operation Centre to deal with natural disasters

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 5 Oct, 2023

Daily horoscope - 5 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 5, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.15 285.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 180.2 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766 774
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.55 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.36 940.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.55 173.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.35 756.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 313.85 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 5, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 192,000 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,610.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 5 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Karachi PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Islamabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Peshawar PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Quetta PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Sialkot PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Attock PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Gujranwala PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Jehlum PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Multan PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Bahawalpur PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Gujrat PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Nawabshah PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Chakwal PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Hyderabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Nowshehra PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Sargodha PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Faisalabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Mirpur PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: