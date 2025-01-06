Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Babar Azam and Wiaan Mulder’s heated confrontation goes viral during Cape Town Test

LAHORE – Flamboyant Pakistani batter Babar Azam and Wiaan Mulder’s verbal gets unwanted attention in Cape Town Test match.

The former skipper was involved in a tense on-field altercation with Proteas bowler Wiaan Mulder on Day 3 of the match when latter threw the ball at Babar after the Pakistan batter drove a delivery from him.

After playing a shot to a length delivery, Mulder threw the ball at the stumps, missing them and hitting Pakistani player on the leg. The star player was visibly irked by the act, and stared down at Mulder and pointed to the stumps in frustration.

The situation escalated as Mulder continued with verbal exchanges, prompting Babar to charge towards him. However, South Africa’s Aiden Markram quickly intervened to diffuse the tension and calm the Pakistan batter down.

The altercation aside, Babar Azam had been the highlight of Pakistan’s batting effort, contributing crucial 81 runs in the second innings. His partnership with Masood had given Pakistan hope after they had been bowled out for just 194 runs in their first innings, in reply to South Africa’s massive total of 615.

The test match continues to be an intense contest, with both teams battling for supremacy in the final stages of the second Test.

Pakistan fight back strongly after follow-on in Cape Town Test

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Latest

