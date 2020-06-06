Pakistan PM 'stands corrected' for wrongly attributing poem to Allama Iqbal
Web Desk
09:01 PM | 6 Jun, 2020
Pakistan PM 'stands corrected' for wrongly attributing poem to Allama Iqbal
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday shared an inspirational poem to motivate youth of country but he wrongly attributed it to national poet of country, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, providing ammunition for trolls on Twitter.

In a first tweet, the premier wrote, “This poem by Iqbal reflects how I try to lead my life. I urge our youth to understand and absorb the poem of the great Iqbal and I guarantee them that it will release their great God-given potential that we all possess as His greatest creation Ashraf ul Mukhluqat”.

However, he was quick to realise his mistake as he again took to Twitter, clarifying that the lines were not actually from a poem of Iqbal.

“I stand corrected - this is not Allama Iqbal's poem but the message conveyed is what I have stood by and tried to follow and if our youth absorbs this message it will release their great God- given potential that all of us possess as His greatest creation Ashraf ul Mukhluqat,” the prime minister tweeted.

Last year, Khan had also made an identical mistake when he wrongly attributing a famous quote of Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore to Lebanese-American poet Khalil Gibran.

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa, US envoy Khalilzad discuss Afghan ...
11:23 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
Pakistani PhD student dies in US due to ...
10:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
one dead as 5-storey residential building ...
08:55 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
In a first, Pakistan's emergency responders ...
08:21 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
SNGPL's Islamabad office sealed after senior ...
08:00 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
PTI govt decides to engage NAB for criminal probe ...
07:23 PM | 7 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Conflict between PPP and Cynthia Ritchie intensifies after denial of rape, sexual assault
08:22 PM | 6 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr