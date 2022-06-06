WATCH — Amar Khan grooves to Pakistani hit Pasoori on New York streets
Web Desk
09:10 AM | 6 Jun, 2022
WATCH — Amar Khan grooves to Pakistani hit Pasoori on New York streets
Source: Amar Khan (Instagram)
NEW YORK – Lollywood diva Amar Khan, one of the most stylish Pakistani celebrities, is currently enjoying her US tour that coincides with the launch of her new film Dum Mastam in American cinemas.

The Bela Pur Ki Dayan jumped onto the “Pasoori” bandwagon to show her dance skills in the New York streets.

In the video, she is seen dancing to the Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s hit song from the latest franchise of Coke Studio.

She is shaking her leg freely with some energy as people are passing by her in the busy streets while some are enjoying her dance.

