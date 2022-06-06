WATCH — Amar Khan grooves to Pakistani hit Pasoori on New York streets
NEW YORK – Lollywood diva Amar Khan, one of the most stylish Pakistani celebrities, is currently enjoying her US tour that coincides with the launch of her new film Dum Mastam in American cinemas.
The Bela Pur Ki Dayan jumped onto the “Pasoori” bandwagon to show her dance skills in the New York streets.
In the video, she is seen dancing to the Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s hit song from the latest franchise of Coke Studio.
View this post on Instagram
She is shaking her leg freely with some energy as people are passing by her in the busy streets while some are enjoying her dance.
Amar Khan steals hearts with latest viral video 07:59 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Lollywood diva Amar Khan's fame skyrocketed when her massive fan following was introduced to her amazing dancing skills ...
