Motorway police kick off awareness campaign about fastening seatbelt

LAHORE – National Highways and Motorway Police launched seatbelt campaign in Central and M-4 Zone for the second seater and passengers of rear seats to educate the commuters.

The campaign will run for three weeks as part of a road safety awareness to support road safety in Pakistan.

Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Prof.Dr.Mansoor Akbar Kundi Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan inaugurated the campaign at Guidance Center and M-4 Lahore.

The education period for the campaign will last for three weeks in which commuters traveling on highways and motorways would be briefed about usage of seatbelt and its impacts on safety.

On this occasion Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur said fastening seat belt secures the driver or a passenger of a vehicle against harmful movement that may result during a collision or a sudden stop.

He said buckling up helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle, whereas not buckling up can result in being totally ejected from the vehicle in a crash, which is almost always deadly.

He also appealed to rod users for buckling up of seat belt is the single most effective thing to protect passengers during any untoward incident and accidents.

VC IUB also appreciated the professionalism of Motorway Police while promoting road safety in Pakistan. He also assured his maximum coordination with motorway police for promoting road safety.