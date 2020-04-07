JK Rowling announces complete recovery from coronavirus symptoms

Sheherbano Syed
04:44 PM | 7 Apr, 2020
JK Rowling announces complete recovery from coronavirus symptoms
J.K. Rowling revealed Monday she has “completely recovered” after experiencing symptoms of coronavirus over the past two weeks, despite not being tested for the illness.

She also posted a viral video demonstrating a specific breathing technique that allows people to check if they have the virus or not.

“Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms [sic],” Rowling wrote.

“For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.”

After sharing the message, Rowling was bombarded with many supportive messages, including from Fifty Shades Of Grey author EL James.

“Thank you for your kind and lovely messages!” she added. “I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me.”

“Stay safe, everyone x,” concluded the Harry Potter author.

Last week Rowling announced she was launching Harry Potter At Home, a website providing ideas for activities that would engage children and parents during the COVID-19 quarantine.

She tweeted at the time: “Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch HarryPotterAtHome.com”

