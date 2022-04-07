Over 2,500 Indian Sikh yatrees to reach Pakistan next week for Baisakhi festival

Over 2,500 Indian Sikh yatrees to reach Pakistan next week for Baisakhi festival
LAHORE – More than 2,500 Sikh yatrees will arrive in Pakistan through Wahgah border crossing next week to celebrate Baisakhi festival.

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, Pardhan Sardar Ameer Singh and other Sikh leaders and board officials will welcome the yatrees at the border.

Rana Shahid said that on the directions of Evacuee Trust Property Boar Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, all arrangements including security would be ensured, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Sikh yatrees will return to India on April 21 after attending the event.

