Saudi Arabia revises travel advisory for Pakistani Umrah pilgrims
Share
ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia has further relaxed restrictions on Pakistanis intending to go to the Kingdom to perform Umrah.
Reports said that the Saudi Arabia Embassy has issued a circular to all Umrah operator agencies and airlines in this regard.
As per revised advisory, Pakistani pilgrims under age 40 have been allowed to go to Saudi Arabia without family.
Furthermore, the condition of Mahram (male guardian) for women under the age of 45 has also been abolished.
Earlier, women aged 45 and above were allowed to go on Umrah without mahram.
Pilgrims return to pray in full capacity at Grand ... 11:26 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
RIYADH – Over one million worshippers flocked to the Grand Mosque in Makkah to offer Friday prayers as the Saudi ...
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
-
- Saudi Arabia revises travel advisory for Pakistani Umrah pilgrims11:18 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Over 2,500 Indian Sikh yatrees to reach Pakistan next week for ...10:43 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Supreme Court resumes hearing on NA deputy speaker's ruling against ...10:01 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Majority of Pakistanis reject PM Imran’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ ...09:22 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Urwa Hocane gets candid about her role in popular drama serial ...09:25 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Falak Shabir wins hearts as new video with daughter Alyana goes viral05:43 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Shahid Afridi pens a lovely birthday wish for Shaheen Shah Afridi04:46 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022