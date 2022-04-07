Saudi Arabia revises travel advisory for Pakistani Umrah pilgrims

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia has further relaxed restrictions on Pakistanis intending to go to the Kingdom to perform Umrah.

Reports said that the Saudi Arabia Embassy has issued a circular to all Umrah operator agencies and airlines in this regard.

As per revised advisory, Pakistani pilgrims under age 40 have been allowed to go to Saudi Arabia without family.

Furthermore, the condition of Mahram (male guardian) for women under the age of 45 has also been abolished.

Earlier, women aged 45 and above were allowed to go on Umrah without mahram.