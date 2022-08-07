FIA summons PTI leaders, employees in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday launched countrywide investigation against PTI leaders for using prohibited funding.

A total of six inquiries have been opened simultaneously in major cities of Pakistan, including federal capital Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Karachi.

The investigation agency summoned former National Assembly speaker and senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser and Punjab Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid along with others.

Confirming that he has received a notice from FIA, Qaiser wrote on Twitter: “I want to tell the imported government that we are not afraid of such filthy tricks.”

“The imported government should avoid using the national institutions for taking political revenge,” he said, advising them to sow as much as they can bear later.

ابھی ایف آئی اے کا نوٹس موصول ہوا امپورٹڈ حکومت کو بتانا چاہتا ہوں کہ ایسے اوچھے ہتھکنڈوں سے گھبرانے والے نہیں ہیں ۔ امپورٹڈ حکومت قومی اداروں کو سیاسی انتقام کیلئے استعمال سے گزیر کریں ۔اتنا کریں جتنا کل کو برداشت کر سکیں ۔ — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) August 6, 2022

A day earlier, the FIA had called four employees of the PTI secretariat to investigate the money laundering and embezzlement in these funds, and statements of these employees were recorded.

According to FIA authorities, 13 accounts have been identified in which these funds were transferred, and the agency has issued notices to the banks under which these accounts have been operating.

Courts have also directed these banks to submit complete details of these bank accounts to the FIA in order to help the inquiry teams with the investigation.

FIA forms committees for investigation

FIA has formed five investigation committees comprising three members each in different cities, while a committee has been set up at the headquarters for coordination.

The committees will proceed with the investigation in line with the directions of the ECP; the terms of reference (TOR) have been issued in this regard.

FIA Director-General Mohsin Butt is overseeing all investigations.