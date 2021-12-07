‘Dream come true’ – Aima Baig becomes Spotify Pakistan’s most streamed female artist of 2021
Share
LAHORE – Singer Aima Baig has achieved another milestone as she topped the Spotify’s list of most streamed local female artists in Pakistan 2021.
Baig, who shot to fame with her debut track Kalabaaz Dil, took to Instagram and shared her biggest achievement.
Sharing the post, the Item Number singer expressed thanked her fans for their support and called her achievement “a dream come true.”
“Most streamed female artist Pakistan 2021. I kid you not this is all a Dream come true,” she wrote in the caption.
View this post on Instagram
Last week, Baig topped Spotify Pakistan's general ranking of artists for 2021. The music streaming channel listed her among the “queens of Pakistani music.”
Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri enjoy a dreamy date ... 02:15 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
Pakistan's celebrity couple Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are currently enjoying in Dubai and keeping their fanbase ...
- Sialkot lynching: Pakistan announces lifetime salary for the family ...10:29 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
-
- BBC's 100 women of 2021: Who is on the list from Pakistan this time?10:19 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
-
-
-
-
- Asim Azhar gives a witty response to crowd chanting Hania Aamir's name06:10 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021