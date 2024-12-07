Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Non-Bailable Warrants Out for Ali Amin Gandapur, Others in GHQ Attack Case

The Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 25 individuals, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, in the May 9 General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case. Judge Amjad Ali Shah issued the warrants, instructing the Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) to apprehend the accused and present them before the court on December 10.

Among those named in the warrants are Shibli Faraz, Shehryar Afridi, Zain Qureshi, Kanwal Shauzab, Tahir Sadiq, and Taimur Masood Malik. The court’s directive highlights the ongoing investigation into the events surrounding the violent protests on May 9, which targeted sensitive military installations.

On December 5, the same court indicted 100 individuals, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in connection with the case. The indictment underscores the legal and political significance of the case, as authorities work to address the aftermath of the attacks and bring those responsible to justice.

Law enforcement agencies have been ordered to execute the warrants promptly and ensure that the accused appear before the court as required. This marks another critical step in the ongoing legal proceedings related to the May 9 incidents.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

