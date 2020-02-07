FM Qureshi expresses grief over demise of Prince Malik Ata Muhammad of Attock
01:06 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
FM Qureshi expresses grief over demise of Prince Malik Ata Muhammad of Attock
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed deep grief over the demise of Prince Malik Ata Muhammad of Attock.

He paid a rich tribute to the departed soul in a tweet. 

The Foreign Minister said Malik Ata Muhammad spent his whole life to keep alive the rural traditions of Punjab such as horse riding and tent pegging.

Biography: Malik Ata Muhammad Khan, popularly known as Prince Malik Ata, passed away on Thursday (6th February, 2020).  Malik Ata was considered as one of the pioneers and most stylish tent peggers in Pakistan.

Ata Khan was born on October 25, 1941, and was former politician. He was also the chief of Kot Fateh Khan in Attock District and had served as Member of Punjab Assembly between 1990 and 1993.

From his childhood, Ata Khan had a passion for sports, especially tent pegging. He was elected as the president of Equestrian and Tent Pegging Association of Pakistan and promoted bull races and tent pegging. He also had the honour of being the founding members of International Tent Pegging Federation and served as its vice-president and executive committee member for several years.

He took active part in tent pegging competitions both nationally and internationally, including South Africa, Australia, United States, India and Europe. Ata won a number of competitions and awards for his flawless performances and was admired by enthusiasts worldwide.

He devoted his life for the promotion of tent pegging in Pakistan and worked tirelessly to create awareness among the people for the sport.

