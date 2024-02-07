Babar Azam maintains top position in latest ICC ODI rankings

DUBAI – Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has maintained his place at the top of the ICC ODI batter rankings in front of India trio Shubman Gill (second), Virat Kohli (third) and Rohit Sharma (fourth).
The stylish right-handed Pakistani star batsman is standing at the top of the list with 824 points followed by Indian batsman Shubman Gill who has 801 points.
India's Jasprit Bumrah solidifies his status as the premier fast bowler globally, securing the top spot on the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler rankings.
This achievement comes on the heels of Bumrah's exceptional performance in the second Test against England in Vizag, where he clinched match figures of 9/91, propelling India to a series-equalling 106-run victory.
This remarkable feat not only earned him Player of the Match honors but also marked the first time an Indian fast bowler has claimed the top Test ranking.
Bumrah's ascent to the pinnacle displaces teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, who had held the premier ranking since March last year but managed only three wickets in the same match, consequently dropping to third place.
Meanwhile, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada maintains his second position despite sitting out the Proteas' Test series in New Zealand.
Overall, the latest ICC rankings reflect the dynamic nature of cricket, with players consistently striving to excel and make their mark on the global stage.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
