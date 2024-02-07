Babar Azam maintains top position in latest ICC ODI rankings

DUBAI – Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has maintained his place at the top of the ICC ODI batter rankings in front of India trio Shubman Gill (second), Virat Kohli (third) and Rohit Sharma (fourth).

The stylish right-handed Pakistani star batsman is standing at the top of the list with 824 points followed by Indian batsman Shubman Gill who has 801 points.

India's Jasprit Bumrah solidifies his status as the premier fast bowler globally, securing the top spot on the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler rankings.

This achievement comes on the heels of Bumrah's exceptional performance in the second Test against England in Vizag, where he clinched match figures of 9/91, propelling India to a series-equalling 106-run victory.

This remarkable feat not only earned him Player of the Match honors but also marked the first time an Indian fast bowler has claimed the top Test ranking.

Bumrah's ascent to the pinnacle displaces teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, who had held the premier ranking since March last year but managed only three wickets in the same match, consequently dropping to third place.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada maintains his second position despite sitting out the Proteas' Test series in New Zealand.

Overall, the latest ICC rankings reflect the dynamic nature of cricket, with players consistently striving to excel and make their mark on the global stage.