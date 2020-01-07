Regional peace facing serious threats due to Indian policies, says PM Imran

Regional peace facing serious threats due to Indian policies, says PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that regional peace is facing serious threats due to the Indian government's policies based on RSS-ideology.

Talking to a delegation of Virginia University in Islamabad today, he said the identity of Indian people themselves has been threatened by the Indian government's fascist policies.

Strongly condemning the curfew continuing in occupied Kashmir for over 150 days, the premier said that this tyranny of the Indian government has exposed its claims about democracy.

Imran Khan said the present government believes in full protection to the rights of minorities and considering them as equal citizens of the country.

About the economic situation in the country, the Prime Minister said the economy has been stabilized owing to the strenuous efforts of the PTI government, and now there is a clear improvement in the economic indicators, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister said the government is making efforts to introduce a uniformed education system so that the social division caused by the prevailing education system could be eliminated.

