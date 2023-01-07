Search

TTP chief seeks guidance from religious scholars on war against Pakistan

Web Desk 10:56 PM | 7 Jan, 2023
KARACHI – The chief of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Saturday justified the ‘holy war’ against Pakistan and said his group was open to guidance from religious scholars.

As the country’s north and southwestern regions bordering Afghanistan are caught in a wave of deadly attacks, the group behind the fierce attacks started justifying the attacks.

Lately, the group chief Noor Wali Mehsud urged scholars to guide them as he expressed willingness to listen to all arguments happily. "If you think, we are doing wrong, please guide us and if you agree with our strategy, then I request you not to call us misguided, saying the names were given to them by the enemy," he said.

Mehsud, one of the most wanted terrorists in Pakistan - who was speaking from an unknown location, said the group will consider silence from religious scholars as their support in the war against Pakistan.

He also reiterated the group will wage war against ‘infidel forces’. Mehsud said the group tried to speak to Pakistani officials under the Afghan Taliban-brokered peace talks for a year. He alleged that Pakistani forces attacked them despite the ceasefire agreement.

Earlier this week, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan threatened Pakistan with attacks on key leaders of the country, accusing them of appeasing the West, especially the United States.

Almost a month after calling off the ceasefire, the terror group threatened to attack top leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) who discussed action against the TTP at a recent meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC).

TTP threatens Pakistan with attacks on PM Shehbaz and FM Bilawal for ‘appeasing’ US

Pakistan’s top civil and military leaders announced recently they will deal with the terror group with full force. The group led by Noor Mehsud has explicitly threatened Pakistan with attacks on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

TTP was involved in a number of deadly attacks including the 2009 attack other than the 2014 Peshawar school massacre that killed 150 people mostly minors. Pakistan in recent months has been particularly concerned at the strengthening of the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan in war raged Afghanistan as a result of external financial and material support.

