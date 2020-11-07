Joe Biden projected to win US Election 2020

WASHINGTON – Joe Biden will become the 46th US president, CNN projects, after a victory in the state where he was born puts the Democrat over 270.

The Democrats candidate for US presidency will move to unify the country in his speech tonight.

Biden, who overtook Donald Trump in the all important state of Pennsylvania today, in an address to the nation said, "We may be opponents, but we're not enemies."

"We have to remember the purpose of our politics isn’t totally unrelenting warfare," he added. His statement comes in stark contrast with that of the incumbent President Donald Trump who has been warning Biden not to claim presidency 'wrongfully' and has accused him of 'stealing election'. Few hours ago, the incumbent President claimed in a tweet that his lead in key states had miraculously disappeared and that they would return with legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Biden continues to lead in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada. Going by the current trend, the US elections 2020 appears to be inching closer toward the outcome with Biden as the President-elect. A candidate needs to win 270 electoral votes to capture the US presidency.

While no winner has been declared yet and the results from key states are trickling in for one of the most bitterly fought elections in US history, the event has somehow turned into an embarrassment of sorts with Trump supporters insisting on halting the vote count.