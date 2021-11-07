PM Imran takes notice of Nazim Jokhio murder ‘involving’ PPP MPA

KARACHI – Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken strong notice of the killing of Nazim Jakhio and directed authorities to bring the killers to justice.

Reports quoting sources said that the premier during a telephonic conversation directed Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to keep him updated about the progress in the case.

Governor Sindh speaking to the media after visiting the deceased’s residence said that he came to meet the bereaved family on directives of PM Imran Khan. I assure the family of Nazim Jakhio that the culprits involved in the murder will be brought to book, he said.

He further announced that the federal government will set up its own Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for a transparent probe into the killing of the man who was allegedly tortured to death for recording a hunting expedition including Arab guests of a PPP lawmaker.

Ismail also rejected an investigation team formed by provincial authorities to probe into the murder of Nazim Jakhio.

The PTI leader further added that the federal government would provide all possible help to the heirs of the slain and would take the case to a logical conclusion.

Man who filmed 'Arab hunters' found dead at PPP ... 09:54 AM | 4 Nov, 2021 KARACHI – A young man, Nazim Sajawal Jokhio, was found dead inside a farmhouse of Pakistan People’s Party ...

The dead body of Jakhio was found at a farmhouse belonging to a Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker in Karachi’s Malir on Wednesday.

The victim’s family claimed that the deceased were threatened by influential persons for filming them while they were illegally hunting. He was reportedly called to the farmhouse for a meeting after a heated argument but was tortured to death at the farmhouse.

On the other hand, a local court on Friday granted a 3-day physical remand of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Jam Owais and two other accused in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

PPP MPA Jam Awais remanded into police custody in ... 10:56 AM | 5 Nov, 2021 KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party leader and MPA Jam Awais Friday surrendered to police on Friday after ...

Officials said that the PPP MPA nominated as accused in the FIR turned himself in to the police last night. He pleaded that the accused be handed over to the police on physical remand for investigation.