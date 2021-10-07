Teamup and Pakistan mission society announce the Pak Green Innovation Challenge for the Christian community

Teamup and the Pakistan Mission Society have partnered to organize the first-of-its-kind Innovation Challenge on Green Innovation for Pakistani Christian startup founders. The challenge aims to provide a platform for the Christian community to come forward with their business ideas, receive business development support and gain access to investment opportunities to scale their ventures. The challenge will be conducted using the platform of the National Incubation Center-Pakistan’s premium incubation center, managed by Teamup in partnership with Jazz and Ignite.

Pakistan has been ranked in the Top 10 countries of the world to be most affected by Climate Change. Programs like the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami and the Clean Green Pakistan Movement started by the Ministry of Climate Change are contributing positively to help the situation, but a lot more needs to be done. Nothing is possible without the support of our youth taking ownership of the world we live in, acting more responsibly, and developing innovative solutions for pressing problems the world is facing today.

Startups and SMEs based in Pakistan, with at least one founder from the Christian community, are eligible to apply for the Innovation Challenge, in one or more of the following thematic areas:

Affordable and Clean Energy

· Developing and improving access to affordable, reliable and modern renewable energy services (solar, hydropower, geothermal, wind, and others), in urban and rural areas

· Building capacity for using clean energy at workplace, in rural and urban households, and educational institutes through awareness and skills development programs

· Promoting skills development for green practices in various sectors including but not limited to construction, tourism, forestry, and agriculture

Responsible Consumption and Production

· Ensuring sustainable consumption through recycling and resource management

· Using digital tools to create knowledge on responsible consumption and production, and take constructive social action

· Manufacturing sustainable and recyclable everyday use products

Sustainable Cities and Communities

· Providing access to safe, affordable, accessible, and sustainable transport systems for all

· Designing indigenous smart solutions for improving air and water quality

· Using climate-smart housing to reduce carbon footprint and improve energy efficiency

· Developing local low-cost affordable energy solutions for sustainable rural development

Climate Change

· Developing smart solutions for climate resilient agriculture and promoting food security

· Manufacturing low-cost personal protective equipment for farmers, labor, factory workers, waste disposal squads and others for preventing health hazards

· Developing small carbon offset projects for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions e.g., fuel efficient cookstoves, waste biogas capture, water purification technologies and others.

Apply here: https://nicpakistan.pk/pak-green-innovation-challenge/

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to a virtual Innovation Challenge, whereby they will pitch their idea in front of a panel of industry experts. The top 18 startups and SMEs will be selected after this round to undergo a 3-day bootcamp to prepare them for the first round of pitching after which the top 6 will present at the Grand Finale. The startups participating at the finale event will get a chance to pitch for cash prizes along with business development support to scale their venture.

We'll be looking for startup ideas from the brightest founders in Pakistan (Note: To be eligible to apply for this hackathon, one of the team members must be of Christian origin). Apply for the Pak Green Innovation Challenge here. The last date to apply is10th November 2021.