Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Saudi Crown Prince MBS after Umrah

ISLAMABAD – Prime Mini­ster Shehbaz Sharif called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday and reaffirmed common resolve to further strengthening bilateral ties between Islamabad and Riyadh.

PM Sharif, who performed Umrah during his 3-day visit in Kingdom, met Saudi leader along with a delegation including Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz at Iftar dinner hosted by MBS at Al-Safa Palace in Mecca.

In a statement, Saudi state run agency said "Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosts an Iftar at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah, attended by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Crown Prince of Bahrain, where they all broke their fast together".

The premier and his delegation were warmly received by the Saudi Crown Prince. During their meeting, they discussed a range of topics including bilateral relations, mutual interests, and trade and investment matters between two sides.

Crown Prince also extended special invitation to delegation for an Iftar, which was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and members of the federal cabinet.

Pakistani Prime Minister and top officials visited Kingdom to strengthen ties and finalize development projects, including potential Saudi investment in the Reko Diq project.

Sharif's visit underscores the deep-rooted religious and cultural ties between Islamic nations, with both sides committed to enhancing economic and investment relations.