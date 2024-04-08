Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Saudi Crown Prince MBS after Umrah

Sharif, MBS reiterate strengthening Pak-Saudi ties
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday and reaffirmed common resolve to further strengthening bilateral ties between Islamabad and Riyadh.
PM Sharif, who performed Umrah during his 3-day visit in Kingdom, met Saudi leader along with a delegation including Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz at Iftar dinner hosted by MBS at Al-Safa Palace in Mecca.
In a statement, Saudi state run agency said "Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosts an Iftar at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah, attended by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Crown Prince of Bahrain, where they all broke their fast together".
The premier and his delegation were warmly received by the Saudi Crown Prince. During their meeting, they discussed a range of topics including bilateral relations, mutual interests, and trade and investment matters between two sides.
Crown Prince also extended special invitation to delegation for an Iftar, which was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and members of the federal cabinet.
Pakistani Prime Minister and top officials visited Kingdom to strengthen ties and finalize development projects, including potential Saudi investment in the Reko Diq project.
Sharif's visit underscores the deep-rooted religious and cultural ties between Islamic nations, with both sides committed to enhancing economic and investment relations.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 8, 2024.
On the first working day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
