Saudi Arabia opens Umrah pilgrimage to vaccinated foreigners after 18 months
Web Desk
01:35 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia announced receiving foreign Umrah pilgrimage requests from Monday [August 9] after a long gap of 18 months in wake of the Covid pandemic.

The Saudi Press Agency quoting Hajj and Umrah Ministry officials said domestic and overseas pilgrims will have to submit authorized Covid vaccination certificates along with their Umrah request.

SPA report cited that permits will initially be granted to 60,000 Umrah pilgrims per month, but it added that number will gradually be increased to two million per month.

Vaccinated pilgrims from countries on Saudi Arabia’s no entry list will be subject to institutional quarantine upon arrival.

The Saudi Press Agency said authorities in the ministry that coordinates foreign pilgrims will from Monday begin “receiving Umrah requests from various countries of the world”.

Permits will initially be granted to 60,000 Umrah pilgrims per month, but that number will gradually be increased to two million per month, the report said.

Earlier, the Kingdom halted the Umrah operations following the Covid pandemic but reopened it to immunized domestic worshippers in October last year. The Hajj took place in July this year and last year was only open to a limited number of local residents.

The Hajj took place in July this year and last year, though it was only open to a limited number of domestic worshippers. The ongoing pandemic disrupted both pilgrimages, which are usually key revenue earners for the Saudi authorities. Together, they earn about $12 billion per year in normal times.

