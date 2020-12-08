Pakistan Navy marks 62nd Gwadar Day

05:54 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
Pakistan Navy marks 62nd Gwadar Day
KARACHI - Pakistan Navy on Tuesday celebrated 62nd Gwadar Day with traditional fervor to mark the merger of port area with Pakistan. 

A press release issued by the navy said that various activities were held at Gwadar under the auspices of Pakistan Navy and Commander Coast (COMCOAST), Vice Admiral Zahid llyas graced the occasion as Chief Guest. 

The chief guest in his address highlighted Pakistan Navy’s commitment for the development of coastal region. 

He also underscored rigorous efforts of Pakistan Navy to ensure Maritime Security of Gwadar Port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). 

In the historical context, Gwadar was formally handed over to Pakistan in 1958 by Oman. Initially, a Naval platoon led by the then Lt Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey of Pakistan Navy landed at Gwadar and unfurled Pakistan's flag.

The day was started by an impressive Flag Hoisting Ceremony held at PNS AKRAM, Gwadar. 

Pakistan Navy conducted boat rally, Hovercraft maneuvers, demonstrations by Special Service Group (Navy) and Naval Aviation at the beach front and other activities to celebrate the event. 

The enthusiasm of the locals remained prodigious wherein large number of spectators enjoyed the events. 

Gwadar Day celebrations were aimed at rekindling the awareness about the history of Gwadar among the masses. 

A large number of audience including Civil dignitaries, Military officials and local notables also witnessed the activities while observing COVID-19 precautions.

