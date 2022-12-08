Polling for final phase of LG election underway in 3 AJK districts

MUZAFFARABAD – Polling for the 3rd and final phase of Local Bodies elections in three districts of Mirpur Division is underway on Thursday.

The polling process started at 08:00 in the morning and will continue till 05:00 pm.

The third phase of local bodies elections is being held in three districts of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli, and Bhimber and more than 1 million voters will use their right to elect their representatives on nearly 1,100 seats.

Polling in the first phase of AJK was conducted last month in the Muzaffarabad division whereas the second phase was held earlier this month in the Poonch division.

Reports in local media suggest that more than 4,000 additional security personnel from Punjab Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) have been deployed in sensitive regions.

At least 0.56 million voters will cast their vote In Kotli district to elect 58 district council members, while in Mirpur district, a total of 0.36 million voters, including 176,801 women will cast their vote to elect 27 district council and 279 union and urban councils’ members.

More than 3 lac voters, including 141,944 women will use their right to franchise to elect 31 district council’s in district Bhimber.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and number of independent candidates and local parties members are locking horns in the run for local government elections.

In the second phase, ruling PTI takes lead by securing 229 local council seats fol­lowed by indepen­dent candidates se­curing 199 seats.