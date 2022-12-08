Several sections of Motorways closed as thick fog blankets Punjab
LAHORE – Dense fog continued to disrupt the movement of traffic in Punjab, prompting the closure of several sections of the motorway on Thursday, National Highways and Motorways Police said.
Officials advised motorists to confirm road conditions before leaving for intercity journeys as different sections of the motorways were closed.
A motorways police spokesperson said Motorway M2 from Lahore to Sheikhupura, and Lahore-Sialkot were closed while traffic on Lahore-Multan Motorway M3 was also suspended from Faizpur to Darkhana.
Motorway M4 was closed from Pindi Bhatian to Abdul Hakeem and Motorway M5 was closed from Multan to Sukkur.
Officials also closed Eastern Bypass and motorway section from Babu Sabu to Thokar Niaz Baig in the provincial capital Lahore in wake of low visibility.
NHMP maintained that motorways were closed to ensure public safety and advised drivers to use the front and rear fog lights of their vehicles besides avoiding unnecessary travel.
