Punjab says no to extension in winter vacation, changes school timings

LAHORE – Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi declared that winter vacation in Punjab wouldn't extend further. However, acknowledging the severe weather, he announced adjustments in school timings.

Schools across Punjab will reopen on January 10, operating on revised timings. During January 10-22, classes will commence at 9:30am. Naqvi emphasised the importance of wearing warm clothing due to the ongoing winter wave.

Naqvi conveyed this update via a post on 'X,' previously known as Twitter, advising the public about the altered schedule for school openings during this period.

Due to the ongoing winter wave, schools will resume on 10th Jan, 2024. From 10th to 22nd Jan, schools will start at 9:30 am. It is highly advisable to wear jackets and warm clothes.@SchoolEduPunjab @punjab_hed pic.twitter.com/P4fsr54VqB — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) January 8, 2024

Earlier, the annual winter break for schools in Punjab commenced on December 18, 2023, and was scheduled to conclude on January 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Sindh education department has said that schools will open at 9am instead of 8:30am — which was extended last week from 8am.