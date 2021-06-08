vivo's Ultimate 44MP OIS Night Selfie System Smartphone, V21 Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

LAHORE – vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, announced the sales of V21 in Pakistan, which has a unique 44MP Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) front camera packaged in a sleek and slim design, delivering the ultimate selfie experience, day and night. After a successful unveiling earlier this month, vivo’s V21 is now available for sale starting today in Pakistan.

With a keen focus on front camera night photography and videography, vivo V21 delivers a mobile experience where advanced technology meets style.

Zohair Chohan, Senior Manager Brand Strategy said, “The latest addition to vivo’s V-series, V21, has been strategically produced after studying changing trends in the smartphone market. Delivering customers on the long withstanding commitment of camera-focused devices that are fashion-forward and high performing at a competitive price. V21 provides the best-in-class features to suit the needs of the selfie-loving generation and their aspiration for high-end devices. The V21 is developed to set a new benchmark in the smartphone industry, especially for night photography and built as both a design accessory and a powerful computing tool for the fast-moving lifestyles of the modern consumer.”

The new V21 showcases a unique Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) front camera within one of the industry's thinnest smartphone designs. This 44MP OIS Night Selfie system camera is equipped with features like 44MP OIS Super Night Selfie, Dual Selfie Spotlight, AI Night Portrait with AI Night Algorithm, and many other OIS-equipped selfie video features to allow users to capture delightful and magical moments at night.

vivo V21 also features a top-notch 64MP OIS Night Rear Camera, supported by a set of secondary cameras to handle wide-angle photography and more complex shots for macro photography. Other features such as OIS Super Night Mode, and OIS Ultra Stable Video equip users with best-in-class tools for the ultimate modern mobile lifestyle.

Under the hood, the device comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB ROM with the MTK Dimensity 800U processor. The phone also packs a 33W Flash Charging support for a long-lasting and high-powered smartphone experience.

Price and availability

The all new vivo V21 is available for purchase all across Pakistan in three dazzling colors, inspired by nature: Sunset Dazzle, Dusk Blue, and Arctic White at the price of Rs. 59,999 only.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V21 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V21 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/v21