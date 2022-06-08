Budget 2022-23: No tax to be imposed on YouTubers, clarify Pakistan ministers

Web Desk
01:54 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Budget 2022-23: No tax to be imposed on YouTubers, clarify Pakistan ministers
Source: PID
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has rejected reports of imposing tax on people making earnings from YouTube and other social media platforms. 

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail told media that no such proposals are on the cards for upcoming budget for fiscal year 2022-23.

The PML-N led coalition government is going to unveil its first budget after the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan amid increasing pressure on national economy. 

Rumours about taxing YouTubers and freelancers are surfaced at a time when the government is making all-out efforts, including hiking fuel and power prices, to revive the stalled $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

Both ministers termed the reports baseless, stating that the government wanted to provide more support to the peopled linked to online businesses. 

They said that amicable environment will help them expand their businesses that can bring billions of dollars to the cash-strapped country.

Pakistan Technology Startup Fund established to ... 12:09 PM | 23 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced the establishment of the Pakistan Technology Startup ...

More From This Category
Pakistan seeks UN action against India over ...
12:50 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
22 killed as passenger van falls into trench in ...
12:30 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Tariq Jamil reacts to Indian leader's blasphemous ...
11:20 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
PAKvWI, 1st ODI: Pakistan take on Windies in ...
09:20 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
Internet down in Pakistan, announces PTA
11:10 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Pakistanis linked to 2020 Charlie Hebdo attack ...
11:39 PM | 7 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Salman Khan denies receiving death threats in his statement to police
02:40 PM | 8 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr