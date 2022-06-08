Budget 2022-23: No tax to be imposed on YouTubers, clarify Pakistan ministers

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has rejected reports of imposing tax on people making earnings from YouTube and other social media platforms.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail told media that no such proposals are on the cards for upcoming budget for fiscal year 2022-23.

The PML-N led coalition government is going to unveil its first budget after the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan amid increasing pressure on national economy.

Rumours about taxing YouTubers and freelancers are surfaced at a time when the government is making all-out efforts, including hiking fuel and power prices, to revive the stalled $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

Both ministers termed the reports baseless, stating that the government wanted to provide more support to the peopled linked to online businesses.

They said that amicable environment will help them expand their businesses that can bring billions of dollars to the cash-strapped country.