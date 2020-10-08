Nepra approves Rs0.83 per unit increase in power tariff
KARACHI – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday approved Rs0.83 per unit increase in power tariff.
The authority increased power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment of electricity.
According to latest reports, the fuel adjustment charges for the month of July would be charged in consumer bills in next month.
This tariff hike would put an additional burden of Rs10 billion on power consumers.
The power regulator gave its approval after hearing a request by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) that sought an increase of Rs0.83 in electricity rates.
The increase in electricity prices would apply to all consumers except Life Line, they added.
