Reema Khan receives Youngest Lifetime Achievement award at LSA

Pakistani film industry's golden girl, Reema Khan, has won Youngest Lifetime Achievement award at the recent Lux Style Awards held in Karachi.
The it girl of 90s expressed immense gratitude and thanked everyone “for all the love and respect,” adding that she is “totally indebted.”
The Love Mein Ghum famed actress also revealed how she felt “happy and blessed after receiving this most precious award,” in a statement on Instagram.
Having appeared in more than 200 films since her debut in 1990, Khan has cemented herself among the iconic stars of yesteryear cinema and also recieved Pride of Performance award in 2019 for her contribution to the film industry.
During the star studded LSA show, the Nikah star was presented with the Chairman Unilever Lifetime Achievement Award, by actress Saba Qamar.
The 51-year-old star's illustrious career spans over different fields as Khan showcased her prowess in acting, direction, and production. Khan carries a string of commercially and critically acclaimed films including Bulandi, Umar Mukhtar, Koi Tujh Sa Kahaan, and Mujhe Chand Chahiye to name a few.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 8, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.2
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Karachi
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Quetta
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Attock
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Multan
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
