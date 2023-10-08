Reema Khan receives Youngest Lifetime Achievement award at LSA

Pakistani film industry's golden girl, Reema Khan, has won Youngest Lifetime Achievement award at the recent Lux Style Awards held in Karachi.

The it girl of 90s expressed immense gratitude and thanked everyone “for all the love and respect,” adding that she is “totally indebted.”

The Love Mein Ghum famed actress also revealed how she felt “happy and blessed after receiving this most precious award,” in a statement on Instagram.

Having appeared in more than 200 films since her debut in 1990, Khan has cemented herself among the iconic stars of yesteryear cinema and also recieved Pride of Performance award in 2019 for her contribution to the film industry.

During the star studded LSA show, the Nikah star was presented with the Chairman Unilever Lifetime Achievement Award, by actress Saba Qamar.

The 51-year-old star's illustrious career spans over different fields as Khan showcased her prowess in acting, direction, and production. Khan carries a string of commercially and critically acclaimed films including Bulandi, Umar Mukhtar, Koi Tujh Sa Kahaan, and Mujhe Chand Chahiye to name a few.