Pakistan

School Based Assessment 2023 Grade 6

School Based Assessment 2023 Grade 6 Papers Check online

06:22 PM | 8 Oct, 2023
School Based Assessment 2023 Grade 6

Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) is holding School-Based Assessment 2023 Grade 6 across Punjab, and DailyPakistan presents you SBA Grade 6 Papers All Subjects, solutions, MCQs, and question papers.

School Based Assessment 2023 Grade 6 First Term

The first Term of Grade 6 started on 2nd October 2023, and the result will be announced on 14th October 2023.

School Based Assessment 2023 Grade 6 Item Bank

You can download SBA 2023 grade 6 papers in PDF format at Daily Pakistan. SBA papers cover all topics as per the PEC-created item bank.

SBA English 6th class First Term Papers 2023

SBA Science 6th class First Term Papers 2023

SBA Computer Education 6th class First Term Papers 2023

SBA Math 6th class First Term Papers 2023

SBA Islamiat 6th class First Term Papers 2023

SBA Quran Majeed 6th class First Term Papers 2023

SBA Social Study 6th class First Term Papers 2023

School Based Assessment 2023 Grade 6

SBA First Term Exam Date Sheet 2023

Grade 6 School Based Assessment 2023 Download

Students can download the assessment by following these steps

  • Open your Chrome browser.
  • Search for Grade 6 School Based Assessment.
  • Go to the official website, and select the Grade 6 School-Based Assessment.
  • Click on the “Assessment show” button.
  • Your Assessment will be displayed.
  • Download the Grade 6 School-Based Assessment.

School Based Assessment 2023 Grade 8

