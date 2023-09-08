Maya Ali embraces her inner child in latest Instagram post

Maya Ali, the beloved icon of Lollywood, has not only captivated audiences with her stellar acting skills but also dazzled them with her impeccable fashion sense.

Her charisma, grace, and authentic personality have endeared her to a vast and adoring fanbase.

Recently taking to Instagram, Maya Ali showcased her delightful and playful side, bringing forth her "inner child" for all to see. The charming pictures captured her in a moment of pure joy as she laughed and revelled in a carefree day by the pool on a green floatie.

Her dedicated legion of followers showered her with an abundance of heart emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Ali will next be seen in Shoaib Mansoor's directorial Aasmaan Bolay Ga.