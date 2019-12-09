155 doctors awarded degrees at 5th convocation of SMDC

LAHORE - More than 155 students were awarded degrees at the 5th convocation of Shalamar Medical & Dental College (SMDC) held on Saturday at the college premises.

SMDC Principal Prof Dr Prof. M. Zahid Bashir presented the report of college activities and achievements during the grand event. University of Health Sciences (UHS), Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Javed Akram was the chief guest and awarded the degrees, and certificates to the students.

As many as 19 graduates were awarded certificates and shields for their academic excellence by Shahid Hussain, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Businessmen Hospital Trust.

Dr Jahangeer Ahmed was awarded 28 shields and he was also declared the best graduate of the session. He was awarded a gold medal for his academic efforts and was conferred gold medals by the chief guest Dr Faisal Sultan, Chief Executive Officer, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, for achieving the first position in the 3rd Professional University of Health Sciences (UHS) Annual Examination 2017.

The ceremony was attended by the parents of graduates, faculty members, members of Board of Trustees: Syed Babar Ali, Ch Omar Saeed, Abrar A. Mumtaz, Brig. (R) Anis Ahmed, CEO, Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences; Col. (R) Tanveer Rana, COO, Shalamar Hospital; Dr Riffat Javed, Principal, Shalamar School of Allied Health Sciences; and Nasim Rafiq, Principal, Shalamar Nursing College.