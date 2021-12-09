Scuffle breaks out as PML-N attempts to inaugurate Karachi’s Green Line Bus project

07:24 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
Scuffle breaks out as PML-N attempts to inaugurate Karachi’s Green Line Bus project
Share

KARACHI – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday organised a separate ceremony to inaugurate Karachi’s Green Line BRT project, the first mega transport project in the port city, a day before Prime Minister Imran Khan was scheduled to launch it. 

A number of workers of the opposition party led by Ahsan Iqbal gathered at Nazimabad No. 7 to inaugurate the project, which was launched during the tenure of the PML-N. 

When they started climbing up a pedestrian bridge of the Green Line Bus service, police tried to stop them and this led to chaos at the event. 

During the scuffle, former interior minister Iqbal got hit with a stick on his hand. 

The work on the federal-funded project, conceived by the PML-N government, started in the previous regime and was scheduled to finish before the 2018 general election.

Later, the project was extended by another 10 kilometres as initially sought by the Sindh government and the estimated cost crossed the figure of Rs 24billion.

Karachi's Green Line bus service to start from ... 02:49 PM | 28 Nov, 2021

KARACHI – Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said the Green Line Bus ...

More From This Category
Pakistan cuts steel for Hangor class submarine, ...
10:16 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
‘Wait is over’ as PM Imran inaugurates ...
09:18 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
Pakistan hikes electricity tariff by Rs4.74 per ...
08:23 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
‘Wars don’t resolve issues’: PM Imran ...
05:35 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
PM Imran Khan launches Rs21,000 monthly stipend ...
04:10 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
Sindh announces winter vacations for schools from ...
03:19 PM | 9 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates 47th birthday
11:33 PM | 9 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr