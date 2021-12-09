Scuffle breaks out as PML-N attempts to inaugurate Karachi’s Green Line Bus project

KARACHI – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday organised a separate ceremony to inaugurate Karachi’s Green Line BRT project, the first mega transport project in the port city, a day before Prime Minister Imran Khan was scheduled to launch it.

A number of workers of the opposition party led by Ahsan Iqbal gathered at Nazimabad No. 7 to inaugurate the project, which was launched during the tenure of the PML-N.

When they started climbing up a pedestrian bridge of the Green Line Bus service, police tried to stop them and this led to chaos at the event.

PML-N trying to do a symbolic inauguration of the greenline bus service in Karachi which is the city's first modern mega transport project scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan tomorrow. Rangers and police have arrived at the scene to stop Ahsan Iqbal and co. pic.twitter.com/WWYhne1Wlj — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) December 9, 2021

During the scuffle, former interior minister Iqbal got hit with a stick on his hand.

The work on the federal-funded project, conceived by the PML-N government, started in the previous regime and was scheduled to finish before the 2018 general election.

Later, the project was extended by another 10 kilometres as initially sought by the Sindh government and the estimated cost crossed the figure of Rs 24billion.