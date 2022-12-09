Pakistan ready to revive Saarc: PM Shehbaz
08:34 AM | 9 Dec, 2022
Pakistan ready to revive Saarc: PM Shehbaz
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s desire for revitalisation of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) and signalled its readiness to contribute to the revival of the seemingly dead eight-member regional bloc.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister posted to mark the Saarc Charter Day, PM Sharif reminded that the people of South Asia had suffered because of “missed opportunities” for regional development, connectivity and cooperation.

Pakistan is “ready to play its part for revival of Saarc”, he said.

Saarc has been in a state of limbo for the past six years as India has been blocking the hosting of its summit by Pakistan.

Pakistan was to host the 19th summit in November 2016, but India, supported by its regional allies Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan, forced its postponement.

The last summit was held in Nepal in 2014.

