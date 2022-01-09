Malindo, Thai airlines set to resume flight operations in Pakistan
KARACHI – Malaysian hybrid-full service carrier, Malindo Air and Thai Airways have announced to resume flights operation in Pakistan.
Reports in local media said Malindo Air will commence two-way flights twice a week between Kuala Lumpur and Lahore from February 1.
The Malaysian Airline said four flights will be operated in a week, on Tuesday and Friday, whereas, the airline will use Boeing 737 aircraft for operation in the South Asian country.
In a similar development, Thai Airways has also announced to resume its operations from Pakistan. Six weekly flights will resume to Pakistan, officials said with 2 flights from Karachi, 2 from Lahore, and 2 from Islamabad to Bangkok and to the world.
The Airline has started selling tickets through its Travel Agents, Tour operators and online portals. The South Asian country is said to be a potential market for Thailand. Besides passengers traveling to Thailand and on destinations, Thai Airways also provides cargo services.
