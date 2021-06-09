Selena Gomez may soon launch Rare Beauty brand in Pakistan

Selena Gomez may soon launch Rare Beauty brand in Pakistan
Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand is expanding abroad this summer and soon it will arrive in Europe and the Middle East. The good news for makeup buffs is that it might be launching in Pakistan soon too.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the This Ain't Me singer announced the exciting news about her brand going global.

Gomez said her brand was launching in Turkey, France, Spain, Germany and the Middle East on July 1, 2021.

"SAVE THE DATE: JULY 1ST, 2021 . We’re going global besties! You’ll be able to find us at a @sephora near you! "

Since Pakistan was not on the list, a curious netizen questioned whether they will launch the brand in Pakistan.

"What about Pakistan?" she asked. "Working to get there soon," the brand replied.

According to the US Patent and Trademark Office, the actor-singer filed a trademark for 'Selena Gomez' on July 11, 2019, for a number of beauty products including fragrances, cosmetics, hair care preparations, soaps, essential oils and other items.

Earlier, Rihanna launched her brand Fenty Beauty in September 2017 and the cosmetic line had gotten great reviews from its customers.

