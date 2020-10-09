Prince Harry, Meghan Markle & Malala Yousafzai to discuss COVID-19's impact on girls education

10:58 AM | 9 Oct, 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle & Malala Yousafzai to discuss COVID-19's impact on girls education
Share

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are teaming up with activist Malala Yousafzai to discuss the limitations that girls face in accessing education amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

To mark the International Day of the Girl, the former royals session with the 23-year-old Oxford graduate will be streamed on the Malala Fund’s YouTube channel and website on 11 October.

They will be “discussing the barriers preventing 130 million girls from going to school and why it's essential that we champion every girl's right to learn.”

On October 2012, 15-year old Malala was shot in the head at point-blank range by Taliban gunmen as she was on her way home in the school bus in Swat valley.

The nobel peace prize laureate co-founded the Malala Fund in 2013 to work for girls right to have an education.

Marker has always supported and raised her voice for women’s rights and gender equality.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
‘Churails’ is back up on ZEE5 for viewership ...
05:13 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
There is nothing more unpatriotic than throwing ...
01:14 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
Esra Bilgiç 'refused to work with Pakistani ...
12:41 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
#JusticeForZainab: Celebs express rage and grief ...
12:15 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
Mehwish Hayat feels honored to be part of Oscar ...
11:34 AM | 9 Oct, 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle & Malala Yousafzai to ...
10:58 AM | 9 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Churails’ is back up on ZEE5 for viewership in Pakistan
05:13 PM | 9 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr