Parliament to discuss issuance of funds for Punjab elections as Supreme Court’s deadline ends today

Web Desk 09:19 AM | 10 Apr, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The issue of releasing funds for the upcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) lands in Parliament as the federal cabinet meeting ends without any decision.

On Sunday, the federal cabinet members gathered to discuss the current political and constitutional crises but no decision was taken while the deadline for issuing funds to the Election Commission ends today.

In a statement, the government said, “After closely reviewing all aspects and detailed consultation, the federal cabinet unanimously directed the Ministry of Finance to prepare a summary according to the procedure and rules and in consultation with the Ministry of Law to take guidance from Parliament on judicial matters.”

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court directed the electoral watchdog to conduct polls on May 14. The apex court had ordered the federal government to issue Rs20 billion to the ECP by April 10 (today) and asked for a report to be submitted on April 11 regarding the issuance of funds.

The recent development comes as National Assembly passed a resolution rejecting the verdict of the top court and restricting the prime minister and federal cabinet from implementing it, urging SC to review the rewriting of the Constitution under Article 63-A.

Amid the conundrum, several ruling alliance members could not see elections being held within 90 days.

What will happen if Sharif-led government defies Supreme Court’s orders on Punjab elections?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

