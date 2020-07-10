Pakistan calls for international cooperation to counter locusts
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has called for strong regional and international cooperative mechanisms to combat the threat posed by locusts to food security.
During the briefing to the diplomatic community by the National Locust Control Centre in Islamabad, it was informed that the current outbreak is the worst in over 25 years and that the pest is migrating towards Pakistan from countries in the region as well as from the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea area.
Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam led the briefing. He appreciated the role of China, the United Kingdom and Japan for joining hands with Pakistan in thwarting the Desert Locust threat.
The Minister also acknowledged the important contribution of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in extending support to Pakistan.
