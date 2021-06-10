Firdous Ashiq Awan serves notice on Qadir Mandokhel over ‘harassment and disrespect’

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has served a legal notice on PPP lawmaker Qadir Mandokhel over his 'extremely disrespectful, vulgar and provocatively indecent remarks against’ her during a talk show.

On Wednesday night, a video surfaced online showing the two political leaders engaging in an altercation on Javed Chaudhary’s current affairs show Kal Tak. It also showed CM’s aide slapping Mandokhel.

Both are holding each other responsible for the episode that has drawn massive criticism on social media.

“…you [Mandokhel] passed defamatory statements (hereinafter the "Defamatory Statements'), and raised false, politically motivated and absurd accusations against my Client without an iota of evidence or factual basis,” reads the notice.

“My client has been a target of harassment and disrespect on national television in an attempt to discourage her from her pro-active role in politics and the welfare of this country and its citizens,” the legal team of Awan said in the notice.

وکلاء سے مشاورت کے بعد پیپلزپارٹی کے قادر مندوخیل کے خلاف قانونی چارہ جوئی کا آغاز کردیا ہے۔ تاکہ آئندہ کسی بھی خاتون کے ساتھ بدتمیزی اور گھٹیا رویہ اختیار کرنے کا راستہ روکا جائے۔ قانونی نوٹس جلد انہیں موصول ہوجائے گا! pic.twitter.com/2mKGD8QTj7 — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 10, 2021

It also termed the allegations made by Mandokhel untrue and baseless.

The PPP leader has been asked to retract his statement and make an unconditional apology.

“Pay a sum of RS. 10,000,000,00/- as compensation for causing irreparable damage to the client's reputation; and Rs 40,00,000/- as legal fee, failing which, the undersigned have been instructed to initiate legal proceedings against you at your own risk and cost before a court of law under defamation Ordinance, 2002, relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 201h and other enabling laws of the land,” reads the notice.