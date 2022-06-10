Budget 2022-23: Rs1523b allocated for Pakistan's defence

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said that the government allocated Rs1523 billion for defence budget.

The PML-N leader presented the federal budget for the next fiscal year 2022-23 in the National Assembly with an outlay of Rs9.5 trillion. He berated the PTI-led government for its poor performance, saying that the current budget focuses on “sustainable and inclusive growth.”

Earlier, the federal cabinet on Friday approved a 15% increase in the salaries of federal government employee and a 5% increase in pensions.